AFC team to make ‘Godfather’ offer for Deebo Samuel?

The San Francisco 49ers have maintained that they do not want to part ways with Deebo Samuel, but there is one team in particular that could potentially persuade them with a massive trade offer.

Niners general manager John Lynch said on Monday that he cannot envision trading Samuel. He did, however, admit that the team at least listens to offers for any player. During an appearance on Trey Wingo’s “Draft Insiders” podcast this week, Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network said there is a belief around the NFL that the New York Jets will make a “Godfather” offer for Samuel. That is, an offer San Francisco cannot refuse.

An absolute @TonyPauline bombshell on ‘Draft Insiders’ w/ @wingoz, ‘feeling inside the league is #49ers are listening to offers & #Jets are going to put together such a massive package for Deebo Samuel that they won’t be able to turn it away’ @PFN365 #FTTB #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jNwqTlaJIQ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 27, 2022

“The feeling inside the league is the Niners are listening to offers for Deebo Samuel and the Jets are gonna put together such a massive package that the Niners are not gonna be able to turn it away,” Pauline said. “Everyone says that Kyle Shanahan would like to keep Deebo Samuel. But again, the feeling is, as they said in “The Godfather,” the Jets are going to make the Niners an offer they can’t refuse. That is the word in league circles.”

Pauline said one team executive told him he believes the 49ers will have the 10th overall pick in Thursday night’s draft — not the Jets. If New York does swing a trade for Samuel, that pick would almost certainly be part of the package.

The Jets tried to trade for Tyreek Hill, but the Kansas City Chiefs gave the dynamic receiver his choice of New York or the Miami Dolphins. Hill chose the latter. There were also numerous reports that the Jets wanted to pry DK Metcalf away from the Seattle Seahawks, but it does not sound like that is going to happen.

Samuel has not exactly been shy in expressing that he wants out of San Francisco. If the Niners cannot change his mind, the Jets sound more than prepared to make a deal worth their while.