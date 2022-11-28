Jets close to breaking 1 interesting drought?

The primetime New York Jets may finally be back on the menu.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL Network reports this week that the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game scheduled for Week 14 will likely be flexed out of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” slot. Rosenthal further notes that the Jets, who have not played on “SNF” since 2011, face the Buffalo Bills that week.

Considering that the Chiefs have already played on “SNF” three times this season and that the Broncos are … well, a lousy football team right now, the move by NBC would make sense. The Bills are a marquee team themselves, and the drama of facing the Jets, their in-state division rivals, will certainly make for juicy television.

The Jets also deserve their moment in the spotlight by their own merits. Coming off a dominating 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Jets are now a fairly stunning 7-4 this season (after they won a total of six games over the last two seasons combined). Yes, quarterback Zach Wilson was recently benched amid much drama. But the new starter Mike White has the Jets humming along quite nicely right now.