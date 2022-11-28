Jets players had telling reaction to Elijah Moore’s big game

New York Jets players had a strong reaction to Elijah Moore reclaiming his role in the team’s offense on Sunday, and it is a response that probably won’t make Zach Wilson happy.

Moore returned to the offense with Mike White under center, catching two passes for 64 yards. While the volume is not necessarily impressive, his catches made a big impact, and one of them was a 22-yard touchdown reception.

Moore spoke to the media after the game, but his interview was interrupted by teammates yelling about how Moore is now “free.”

#Jets WR Elijah Moore meets the media as his teammates yell “Free that man! Free E!” and “E’s free!” pic.twitter.com/zRAuFl3P0S — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 27, 2022

Of course, one can question who was responsible for Moore being frozen out of the offense. He only got two targets on Sunday which was actually down from four last week, but a significant improvement on the one target he had in the three weeks prior to that. For whatever it’s worth, Moore certainly seemed to think he was not on the same page as Zach Wilson, the starter for much of the season.

Regardless, Moore was so down on his role earlier in the season that he actually wanted a trade. It sounds like Moore’s teammates certainly agree that his role should be bigger than it has been, and White might get some credit for easing him back into things.