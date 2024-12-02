Jets coach answers whether Aaron Rodgers will continue to start

A bad season got even worse for the New York Jets after they blew a late lead to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but they still have no plans to make a quarterback change.

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters on Monday that Rodgers will continue to start in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We have great belief in Aaron. We think he gives us the best opportunity to win,” Ulbrich said.

A reporter then asked if Rodgers will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. Ulbrich seemed to close the door on making a quarterback change over the final four games of the season.

“No, he’s our quarterback,” Ulbrich responded.

The Jets lost 26-21 to the Seahawks on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. New York got the ball back with 5:31 remaining after Seattle scored a go-ahead touchdown, but Rodgers was once again unable to put together one of his vintage game-winning drives.

Rodgers finished 21/39 for 185 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception. He has failed to top 200 yards passing in each of the Jets’ last three games, all of which were losses.

Ulbrich had a notable response when asked about Rodgers’ job status immediately after the Seahawks loss, but the coach seems to have changed his tune after sleeping on it.