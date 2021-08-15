Jets coach offers promising quote about Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh offered a promising quote about Zach Wilson after the rookie made his preseason debut on Saturday.

Wilson went 6/9 for 63 yards in his Jets’ 12-7 win over the New York Giants. The rookie played for two possessions in the first quarter before giving way to Mike White.

The positive sign is the Jets moved the ball into Giants territory on both of Wilson’s possessions. The first possession stalled at the 12 and ended with a field goal. The second ended when the Jets were stuffed on a 4th-down run at the Giants 42.

He made some nice throws during the game:

After the game, Saleh spoke highly of Wilson despite saying people need to be patient with the rookie.

“We have so much confidence in the young man,” Saleh said of Wilson. “This young man’s potential is through the roof.”

The Jets have not had much luck developing quarterbacks in whom they’ve invested high picks recently. Sam Darnold and Mark Sanchez did not work out. Wilson has a lot of work to overcome the history of failed careers for Jets first-round pick quarterbacks. He has the backing of his coach, even if he doesn’t have the backing of some in the media.