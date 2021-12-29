Jets coach Robert Saleh has very unique Tom Brady praise

Tom Brady has had more nice things said about him than probably any athlete in professional sports history, but New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh managed to find a unique way to praise the star quarterback on Wednesday.

Saleh, whose Jets are preparing to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, spoke about the challenges of facing Brady. He described the 44-year-old as a coach who still has the physical ability to play.

Saleh with an interesting comment on Tom Brady; never heard it put quite like this: "If you ever want to see what a coach would look like if he still had the ability to play, well, there he is — Tom." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 29, 2021

Brady could probably out-coach most NFL coaches. There is nobody who prepares harder and understands defenses better than he does, which is the main reason he has won seven Super Bowls. He has said in the past that he studies hard enough to feel like he has all the answers to the test, and it usually shows on game day.

While he is notoriously committed to a healthy lifestyle, a lot of what allows Brady to continue playing at a high level is between his ears. Saleh’s analogy was a great way of describing that.

Photo: Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports