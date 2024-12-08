Jets officially eliminated from playoff contention

The New York Jets’ 2024 NFL season has ended exactly the same way as every other season since 2011: without a playoff berth.

The Jets blew a late lead and lost 32-26 to the Miami Dolphins in overtime at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., to fall to 3-10 on the season. The defeat eliminated the Jets from playoff contention.

The Jets have now gone 14 straight seasons without making the playoffs, which is the longest active drought in major U.S. sports.

The Jets began the season with optimism because it would be their first year where Aaron Rodgers would be available. Rodgers infamously suffered a season-ending injury on the team’s first possession in 2023. Rodgers was coming back from his torn Achilles tendon injury, but did not look like his old self this season.

After beginning the season 2-1, the Jets lost five in a row. The Jets then beat the Houston Texans on Halloween, which led Rodgers to tell NBC’s announcers that they could win the rest of their games. Unlike when he was at his best with the Green Bay Packers, the Jets were unable to deliver. They have lost every game since Rodgers said they could win out.

On top of not executing well on the field, the Jets have also made mental mistakes that have cost them.