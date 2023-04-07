Jets sign another ex-Aaron Rodgers Packers teammate

The New York Jets continue to lay out the red carpet for Aaron Rodgers’ expected arrival.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the New York Jets have agreed to sign veteran quarterback Tim Boyle in free agency. It is a one-year deal for Boyle, Garafolo adds.

Boyle, 28, was Rodgers’ backup on the Green Bay Packers for two seasons from 2019-20. He spent the 2022 campaign with the Chicago Bears, making one appearance during garbage time in their final game of the year.

The move to New York reunites Boyle with new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who held the same position with the Packers from 2019-21. As for players, the Jets already signed ex-Packers receiver Allen Lazard earlier this offseason. There could also soon be another Rodgers favorite joining the party with Boyle, Lazard, and Hackett in East Rutherford.