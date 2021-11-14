Jets fans turn on Mike White after brutal performance

Mike White’s tenure as New York Jets quarterback might turn out to be a brief one after all. The team’s fans are increasingly aware of it as well.

White struggled in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, throwing four interceptions in a blowout. While it’s true that the Bills have an elite defense, White looked especially vulnerable and inept during Sunday’s loss.

How bad did things get? Jets fans could be heard chanting for backup Joe Flacco during the second half.

‘We Want Flacco’ chants at MetLife because of course — Shaun Morash (@MrazCBS) November 14, 2021

That marks a pretty remarkable turnaround from where White was two weeks ago. At that point, some were embracing him as a possible alternative to Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the draft. That looks much less likely now.

Wilson had a fairly mature response to White getting the start this week. He wasn’t rooting against his fellow quarterback, but it’s safe to say he knows how fast things can change in the NFL.

Photo: New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) runs onto the field for warmups before his first NFL start against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford.

