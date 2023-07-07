1 AFC team ‘gaining momentum’ in Dalvin Cook sweepstakes?

Dalvin Cook has been linked to multiple teams since he was cut by the Minnesota Vikings, and most of those teams play in the same division. One may be quietly trending toward signing the star running back.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said this week that the New York Jets “have been gaining momentum” toward signing Cook. They reportedly had interest in the Pro Bowl back long before he was cut because second-year running back Breece Hall is still recovering from a torn ACL.

SWEET LORD HAVE MERCY: @ProFootballTalk said the #Jets have been ‘gaining momentum’ on the Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook) front heading towards training camp, ‘the Jets are a team that I was aware of as a potential destination for Cook weeks before he was actually cut’ + another… pic.twitter.com/rGMeQfiFlI — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 6, 2023

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are also interested in Cook. As Florio notes, any or all of those teams might be more motivated to sign the 27-year-old in order to keep him away from their division rivals.

If Cook can create a bidding war among AFC East teams, that should work to his advantage. We know one of the teams has made him a formal offer already, and others could follow.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has battled numerous injuries, but he is still a very productive player when healthy.