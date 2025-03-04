Report: Jets give longtime Aaron Rodgers teammate permission to seek trade

The New York Jets have decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers, and they are giving one of the quarterback’s longtime teammates permission to explore other opportunities as well.

Allen Lazard has been told by the Jets that he can seek a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. New York remains open to bringing Lazard back but is giving him a chance to explore the trade market.

Lazard has two years remaining on a 4-year, $44 million contract he signed with the Jets in 2023. Rodgers had played with Lazard with the Green Bay Packers for several seasons and had a say in the Jets’ decision to sign the receiver.

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Lazard struggled in his first season with the Jets after Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles. The receiver was benched late in the year and finished with just 23 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets reportedly made Lazard available in trade talks last offseason, but teams were not all that interested in him at his $11 million average annual salary.

With Rodgers back in the mix this past season, Lazard saw a slight uptick in production. The 29-year-old finished with 37 catches for 530 yards and 6 touchdowns in 12 games.

Lazard is unlikely to draw significant interest on the trade market. He may keep an eye on where Rodgers winds up.