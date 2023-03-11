 Skip to main content
Jets OL sends funny message to Aaron Rodgers

March 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aaron Rodgers throws a ball

Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) prepares to throw the ball in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Various members of the New York Jets continue to make it abundantly clear that they want Aaron Rodgers on the team.

The Jets agreed to restructured contracts with several players on Saturday, including offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson. Combined, the contract restructures opened up $15.2 million in cap space.

Tomlinson was entirely aware of why he was restructuring his deal. He sent a Twitter message to Rodgers consisting solely of a GIF from the television show “Futurama” telling the Green Bay Packers quarterback to “shut up and take my money.”

This may not be as extravagant a pitch as what one of his teammates put together, but clearing cap space certainly is not nothing.

The Jets are waiting to find out if Rodgers is interested in playing for them. One report on Saturday indicated that the Jets were simply waiting for the go-ahead from Rodgers to make a deal.

