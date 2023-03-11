Jets OL sends funny message to Aaron Rodgers

Various members of the New York Jets continue to make it abundantly clear that they want Aaron Rodgers on the team.

The Jets agreed to restructured contracts with several players on Saturday, including offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson. Combined, the contract restructures opened up $15.2 million in cap space.

Tomlinson was entirely aware of why he was restructuring his deal. He sent a Twitter message to Rodgers consisting solely of a GIF from the television show “Futurama” telling the Green Bay Packers quarterback to “shut up and take my money.”

This may not be as extravagant a pitch as what one of his teammates put together, but clearing cap space certainly is not nothing.

The Jets are waiting to find out if Rodgers is interested in playing for them. One report on Saturday indicated that the Jets were simply waiting for the go-ahead from Rodgers to make a deal.