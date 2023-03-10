Sauce Gardner makes big gesture to recruit Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets players are doing everything they can to convince Aaron Rodgers to join them next season, and star cornerback Sauce Gardner made a big gesture this week that he hopes will help his team’s efforts.

Gardner is one of several Jets players who have openly recruited Rodgers as the four-time MVP contemplates his future. The Pro Bowl corner tweeted earlier this week that he promises to not pick off any Rodgers passes in practice if Rodgers becomes a Jet. Gardner also said he would burn the cheese head that he used to taunt fans after New York defeated the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field last season.

On Thursday night, Gardner cranked up his recruiting efforts. He made good on the cheese head promise even though the Jets have not landed Rodgers. The former No. 4 overall pick shared a video on YouTube in which he and some Jets teammates burned the cheese head.

As part of his pitch to recruit Aaron Rodgers to the #Jets, star CB Sauce Gardner burned the cheesehead he rocked in Lambeau as teammates watched. Epic. (Please don’t burn anything at home, kids). https://t.co/i3oBIm2pDl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2023

Jets executives met with Rodgers this week, and they left feeling good about their chances of acquiring him. They would need to work out a trade with Green Bay, but all indications are that the Packers are willing to accommodate Rodgers with whatever he decides to do.

The Jets went 7-10 last season but were crushed by poor quarterback play. They have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, so it’s no wonder they feel Rodgers could put them over the top.