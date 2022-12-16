Jets forced to make another major change ahead of Week 15

The New York Jets are changing quarterbacks once again, but this time they do not have a choice.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that Mike White has not been cleared for contact due to the rib injury he suffered in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Saleh called White an “absolute warrior” and said he did everything he could to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but doctors are not giving White the go-ahead.

White took a couple of huge hits to the midsection in New York’s 20-12 loss to the Bills. He left the game twice but returned each time. The 27-year-old told reporters this week that he had “no doubt” he would be ready to face Detroit, but the decision was taken out of his hands.

That means Zach Wilson has his old job back, at least for now. Wilson was benched after the Jets’ 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11. He played poorly in the game and then reportedly angered some teammates when he refused to hold himself accountable afterward.

New York’s offense has looked a bit better since White took over, though he is just 1-2 as a starter. The Lions rank near the bottom of the NFL in pass defense, so Wilson has a great opportunity to prove he is still capable of leading the Jets to wins. If he does, Saleh may have a tough decision to make going forward.