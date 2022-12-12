Mike White got hit so hard in the ribs by Bills

There’s a lot of things you can say about Mike White, but one thing you can’t say is that he’s not tough.

White took some serious punishment during his New York Jets’ 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 on Sunday.

White left the game in the second quarter after getting drilled in the chest on a huge hit on a first-and-10 play.

Mike White is the toughest QB in the NFL right now pic.twitter.com/ZqS8EVrH8U — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) December 11, 2022

White completed that pass to Elijah Moore for 24 yards. But he paid a price on the hit and left for two plays, being replaced by Joe Flacco.

White returned two plays later and threw a first-down pass to Garrett Wilson.

The Jets quarterback took a big hit on that play and impressively returned. But he got crushed even harder later in the game.

Late in the third quarter, the Jets had the ball at midfield down 14-7 to the Bills. White threw an imcomplete pass on 1st-and-10 and got drilled in the ribs.

prayers up for Mike White's ribcage, or whatever remains of it pic.twitter.com/TgWYAwkKeB — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 11, 2022

That looked really bad.

White left the game to get some X-rays on his ribs. Flacco took over and lost a fumble on that possession. Flacco quarterbacked the team for their next possession as well, but White returned at the start of the fourth quarter and finished out the game. He even led a field goal drive.

White went 27/44 for 268 yards. That was pretty impressive considering just how beat up he was.