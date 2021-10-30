Jets feeling optimistic about Zach Wilson’s injury status

Zach Wilson might be in line for a return to the New York Jets more quickly than initially thought.

Wilson suffered a sprained PCL during last week’s loss to the New England Patriots, and the prognosis was that he would miss multiple games. That’s still likely to happen, but it appears a two-week absence may be all Wilson needs.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Jets believe Wilson could return on Nov. 14 against the Buffalo Bills. As a result, they are not placing him on injured reserve.

Source: After assessing him this week, the #Jets have decided NOT to place Zach Wilson on injured reserve. Believe there is a chance he can play vs #Bills — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 30, 2021

Wilson will not play Sunday against the Bengals, and appears likely to miss next Thursday’s game against the Colts. He would miss another game if placed on injured reserve, but the Jets seem to think he can return for that one.

The Jets did go out and grab a veteran stand-in while Wilson is hurt. It appears that’s only going to be a two-game stint if all goes according to plan.