Zach Wilson to miss multiple games with knee injury

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and the rookie could be sidelined for up to a month.

Wilson was diagnosed with a sprained PCL after New York’s 54-13 loss. The injury will keep him out 2-4 weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Wilson left the game early in the second quarter after he landed awkwardly on his knees on a hit from Patriots pass-rusher Matt Judon. He was also hit low by a defender a few plays earlier.

The Jets turned to fourth-year quarterback Mike White after Wilson went down. In his first NFL regular-season action, White completed 20 of 32 passes for 202 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Wilson has struggled in his rookie season. He’s completed just over 57 percent of his passes with 1,168 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions. The former BYU star has a passer rating of 63.5. Given that they are 1-5, the Jets almost certainly will not rush Wilson back.