Joe Flacco traded back to Jets amid Zach Wilson injury

The New York Jets are bringing in all the stops as they look to continue competing for the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2022.

The Jets on Monday night acquired Joe Flacco in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. They need the extra quarterback now that Zach Wilson is out with a knee injury.

The Jets are even giving Philly a conditional pick for Flacco.

Jets trading a conditional 6th-round pick to Philadelphia that can possibly be a 5th based on play time for QB Joe Flacco, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

There is a belief that Flacco should be able to pick up the Jets’ offense quickly based on his history.

Joe Flacco should be up to speed quickly on Mike LaFleur's offense, since Flacco spent 2019 in Denver with Rich Scangarello, who's also from the Kyle Shanahan tree. With Zach Wilson out multiple weeks, the #Jets QB depth chart now includes Flacco, Mike White and Josh Johnson. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2021

The trade marks a welcome back for Flacco, who started four games at quarterback last season for the Jets, going 0-4.

Flacco passed for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions over five games last season. Though he probably won’t help the Jets win games, Flacco is more competent than Mike White.

The Jets began the season with the worst quarterback depth chart in the league and are paying the price.

Flacco’s departure from Philly moves Gardner Minshew up to second string behind Jalen Hurts.