Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest.

The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the star quarterback. One source told Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has admitted to people around the NFL that he will “go all out” in an attempt to land Rodgers.

If true, that would constitute tampering. Rodgers remains under contract with Green Bay through 2026, but the Packers may not be concerned about other teams courting the reigning NFL MVP. There have been multiple reports that the Packers would prefer to part way with Rodgers and get out from under all the money they owe him.

The Jets have been open about the fact that they want to bring in a veteran quarterback. Owner Woody Johnson said he is willing to spend whatever it takes to upgrade at the position.

Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause, but he has plenty of control over his future. He has openly contemplated retirement and would probably be content to call it a career if the Packers try to trade him to a team he does not want to play for.

Rodgers seemed to hint this week that he is getting frustrated with the Packers. No outcome should be ruled out at this point — not even Rodgers finishing his career in a Jets uniform.