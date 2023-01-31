Aaron Rodgers hints at frustration with Packers?

Aaron Rodgers has said he will have no hard feelings toward the Green Bay Packers if they decide to move on from him this offseason, but the reigning MVP may have dropped a hint that he is not thrilled with the way the team has handled the situation thus far.

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAFee Show,” Rodgers said he expects to know in the next few weeks whether he will play in 2023. The star quarterback then mentioned how it sounds like the Packers have already had discussions about his future without involving him.

“It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting,” Rodgers said. “Obviously I’ve been insulated to a lot of that. I was in Nashville and then I’ll be here this week playing in (the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am). I’m not a part of those conversations right now. When I make up my mind one way or another, then you guys and the Packers — not in that order — and everybody else will know at some point.”

"I'm not a part of those conversations right now but when I make up my mind everybody will know"@AaronRodgers12 dives into the possibility of returning to the Packers #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3e0QUXOGVZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2023

Those “conversations” Rodgers was referring to probably had something to do with the recent talk that the Packers are leaning toward parting ways with him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday cited sources who are “convinced” the Packers would prefer to move on from Rodgers.

Then on Tuesday, a report claimed Green Bay’s brass is not going to try very hard to convince Rodgers to stay.

Rodgers is owed a ton of money after he signed a three-year, $150 million extension last offseason. He has acknowledged that his contract will need to be tweaked if he remains with the Packers, but perhaps he is starting to get the impression that the Packers are not fully committed to him.