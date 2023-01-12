Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday.

Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization. Johnson added that he felt the franchise had made mistakes with Wilson, though he refused to completely write the quarterback off.

Woody Johnson on if he’s willing to spend what it takes to upgrade at QB: “Absolutely.” “That’s the missing piece.” #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 12, 2023

Woody Johnson on how the Jets developed Zach Wilson: “No I don’t think we did everything the right way.” Admits the #Jets should’ve had a veteran QB in place last year. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 12, 2023

Johnson likely sees what everyone else does. The Jets have a strong roster and plenty of talent, but were held back significantly by poor performances at the quarterback position in 2022. A better quarterback likely has the Jets in the playoffs, but the combination of Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco was definitely not the answer.

Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, threw for 1,688 yards, 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions last year and was benched on multiple occasions. The good news is he has taken the threat of a veteran quarterback in stride, but this may not be good for his long-term prospects with the organization.