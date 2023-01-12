 Skip to main content
Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans

January 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Zach Wilson holds up a ball

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday.

Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization. Johnson added that he felt the franchise had made mistakes with Wilson, though he refused to completely write the quarterback off.

Johnson likely sees what everyone else does. The Jets have a strong roster and plenty of talent, but were held back significantly by poor performances at the quarterback position in 2022. A better quarterback likely has the Jets in the playoffs, but the combination of Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco was definitely not the answer.

Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, threw for 1,688 yards, 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions last year and was benched on multiple occasions. The good news is he has taken the threat of a veteran quarterback in stride, but this may not be good for his long-term prospects with the organization.

