Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson

The New York Jets fell apart late in the season as their offense struggled to produce, and it was blindingly obvious to everyone inside the locker room. In fact, things got bad enough that many players were doing nothing to hide their displeasure with quarterback Zach Wilson.

Players in the locker room “rejoiced” when Wilson was benched in favor of Mike White following the Jets’ 10-3 loss to New England in Week 11, according to Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Things were so bad that even some members of the coaching staff were pleased to see Wilson finally get benched.

Wilson ultimately got his job back a few weeks later when White suffered an injury, a situation that further dented the morale of the offense. Multiple players “openly grumbled” about Wilson regaining the starting job in the locker room and in meetings, and Wilson was quickly benched again.

The entire story outlines so much dysfunction in the Jets’ offense all season, not all of it Wilson’s fault. However, the loss of confidence in the quarterback certainly might have future ramifications, and it is tough to see how Wilson regains the trust of his teammates.

One thing that does seem clear: Wilson will not be starting for the team next season. That, apparently, will be welcome news for many in the locker room.