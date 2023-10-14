Report: Jets made huge preseason blunder with Aaron Rodgers’ contract

The New York Jets cannot be blamed for Aaron Rodgers’ likely season-ending injury, but they may be regretting one blunder they made in the preseason before any of that happened.

The Jets turned down multiple opportunities to purchase disability insurance on Rodgers’ contract before the season, according to Daniel Libit and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico. The decision is in keeping with recent team policy, but may have cost the team as much as $20 million that they could have recouped had they purchased a policy.

The NFL does not require that teams purchase insurance policies that cover a portion of player contracts in the event that the player suffers a major injury. The Jets signed Rodgers to a fully-guaranteed $75 million contract extension before the season, but will be unable to recoup any of that money because of the injury.

Rodgers will be back at some point, probably next season, so the Jets will at least have a chance to get their money’s worth here. Plus, it is not as if they cannot afford the $20 million they could have otherwise saved, but it is not exactly a great look to decline insurance on the contract of a 39-year-old quarterback.