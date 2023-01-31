Jets RB goes viral for bold prediction about team

New York Jets running back Breece Hall went viral for his bold prediction over the weekend.

Pro Football Focus asked a question via Twitter Saturday. Their question was simple: “Which 2022 non-playoff team will make the postseason in 2023?”

Which 2022 non-playoff team will make the postseason in 2023? pic.twitter.com/jUo96YSOja — PFF (@PFF) January 29, 2023

PFF used a photo of Dan Campbell to indicate they felt the Detroit Lions were a contender to make the playoffs next season. But Hall had another team in mind.

“We Are,” Hall wrote in a tweet.

Those are some confident words for the running back.

Hall was the No. 36 overall pick by the Jets out of Iowa State. The rookie was showing off his playmaking ability until suffering a season-ending torn ACL injury in his knee in Week 7. He had 463 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns, plus 218 receiving yards.

Not only does Hall need to return healthy from his knee injury, but the Jets will have to see a major turnaround at the quarterback position if they want to make the playoffs next season.

The Jets went 7-10 this season. They got off to a 7-4 start before crashing and losing their final six games of the season.

Improving the quarterback position will be the key to the Jets making good on Hall’s promise.