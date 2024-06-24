 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 24, 2024

Jets release player day after arrest

June 24, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
New York Jets helmets

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have moved on from Tae Hayes a day after the cornerback’s arrest.

Hayes was arrested in Alabama early Sunday morning and charged with marijuana possession, which is a second-degree misdemeanor. The Jets announced on Monday that the 26-year-old has been released.

Hayes signed a practice-squad contract with the Jets last October and then a reserve/future contract in January. He appeared in one game last season and recorded two tackles.

Prior to signing with the Jets, Hayes spent brief stints with eight different NFL teams and one UFL team. The former undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State has played in a total of 12 games across five NFL seasons

Article Tags

New York JetsTae Hayes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus