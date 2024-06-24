Jets release player day after arrest

The New York Jets have moved on from Tae Hayes a day after the cornerback’s arrest.

Hayes was arrested in Alabama early Sunday morning and charged with marijuana possession, which is a second-degree misdemeanor. The Jets announced on Monday that the 26-year-old has been released.

Hayes signed a practice-squad contract with the Jets last October and then a reserve/future contract in January. He appeared in one game last season and recorded two tackles.

Prior to signing with the Jets, Hayes spent brief stints with eight different NFL teams and one UFL team. The former undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State has played in a total of 12 games across five NFL seasons