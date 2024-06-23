Jets CB arrested on drug-related charge

New York Jets cornerback Tae Hayes was arrested over the weekend on a drug-related charge.

Hayes was arrested in Alabama early Sunday morning and charged with marijuana possession, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. The charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Trinity Police Department records show that Hayes was booked at 3:46 a.m. and released less than two hours later on $300 bond.

Jets CB Tae Hayes, 26, was arrested early Sunday in Alabama and charged with marijuana possession, a second-degree misdemeanor, per Trinity PD records. An official at the Morgan County jail confirmed the arrest, but declined to give further information. He was booked at 3:46 am… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 23, 2024

The Jets said they are aware of the situation and will not comment until the legal process plays out.

Hayes signed a practice-squad contract with the Jets last October and then a reserve/future contract in January. He appeared in one game last season and recorded two tackles.

Prior to signing with the Jets, Hayes spent brief stints with eight different NFL teams and one UFL team. The former undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State has played in a total of 12 games across five NFL seasons.