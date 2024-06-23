 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 23, 2024

Jets CB arrested on drug-related charge

June 23, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
New York Jets helmets

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets cornerback Tae Hayes was arrested over the weekend on a drug-related charge.

Hayes was arrested in Alabama early Sunday morning and charged with marijuana possession, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. The charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Trinity Police Department records show that Hayes was booked at 3:46 a.m. and released less than two hours later on $300 bond.

The Jets said they are aware of the situation and will not comment until the legal process plays out.

Hayes signed a practice-squad contract with the Jets last October and then a reserve/future contract in January. He appeared in one game last season and recorded two tackles.

Prior to signing with the Jets, Hayes spent brief stints with eight different NFL teams and one UFL team. The former undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State has played in a total of 12 games across five NFL seasons.

Article Tags

Tae Hayes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus