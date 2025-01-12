Jets have reportedly eliminated 1 high-profile head coach candidate

The New York Jets appear to have eliminated at least one high-profile option for their head coaching position.

In an appearance on WFAN Sunday, SNY reporter Connor Hughes said Rex Ryan is “completely out” as an option for the Jets. Ryan, who coached the Jets from 2009 to 2014, had been among those to interview for the job during this cycle.

“Rex Ryan I heard is completely out, that is not gonna happen with the Jets” – @Connor_J_Hughes just now on WFAN. — Rami Lavi (@rami_lavi) January 12, 2025

Despite his public bravado, Ryan always seemed like a longshot for the Jets job. To many, it was a surprise that he even got an interview. He last coached in the NFL in 2016, and while he has actually coached the most playoff games of any coach in Jets history, that was over a decade ago now.

The Jets are trying for more prominent names, but fell short with one of their top choices. Their search continues with no clear favorite at this point.