 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 12, 2025

Report: 1 team other than Patriots badly wanted Mike Vrabel

January 12, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Article Tags

Mike VrabelNew York Jets
Mike Vrabel looks on

Aug 4, 2024; Cleveland Browns advisor Mike Vrabel during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have officially hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach, and it sounds like their division rival wanted the former linebacker just as badly.

Vrabel was viewed as the favorite to land the Patriots job from the moment Jerod Mayo was fired. The two sides finalized a deal on Sunday morning.

Even as it became clearer and clearer that the Patriots were going to hire Vrabel, the New York Jets reportedly kept trying to get Vrabel to change his mind. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets wanted Vrabel “bad” and made a late push for the 49-year-old.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Chicago Bears also tried to land Vrabel.

Vrabel won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame. He has maintained a close relationship with Robert Kraft. Some believe that New England would have hired Vrabel last year had they known the Tennessee Titans were going to part ways with him. The Patriots had already committed to Mayo before they pushed Bill Belichick out.

Vrabel went 54-45 in six seasons with the Titans. He took the team to the playoffs three times, so it makes sense that he drew so much interest this offseason.

The Jets have interviewed numerous candidates and can now officially pivot away from Vrabel. We know one big-name candidate who wants the job badly and has not been shy in expressing it.