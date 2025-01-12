Report: 1 team other than Patriots badly wanted Mike Vrabel

The New England Patriots have officially hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach, and it sounds like their division rival wanted the former linebacker just as badly.

Vrabel was viewed as the favorite to land the Patriots job from the moment Jerod Mayo was fired. The two sides finalized a deal on Sunday morning.

Even as it became clearer and clearer that the Patriots were going to hire Vrabel, the New York Jets reportedly kept trying to get Vrabel to change his mind. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets wanted Vrabel “bad” and made a late push for the 49-year-old.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Chicago Bears also tried to land Vrabel.

Jets made a late push — they wanted him bad (justifiably so). It was always uphill battle, likely impossible, for a team to beat out NE, though. https://t.co/5o6qim3PT9 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 12, 2025

Vrabel won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame. He has maintained a close relationship with Robert Kraft. Some believe that New England would have hired Vrabel last year had they known the Tennessee Titans were going to part ways with him. The Patriots had already committed to Mayo before they pushed Bill Belichick out.

Vrabel went 54-45 in six seasons with the Titans. He took the team to the playoffs three times, so it makes sense that he drew so much interest this offseason.

The Jets have interviewed numerous candidates and can now officially pivot away from Vrabel. We know one big-name candidate who wants the job badly and has not been shy in expressing it.