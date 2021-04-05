Jets GM praises Sam Darnold after trade to Panthers

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas went out of his way to praise his outgoing quarterback after Monday’s trade.

Douglas issued a statement on Monday praising Sam Darnold, who was dealt to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a set of draft picks. Douglas said Darnold’s NFL story “has not been written yet,” and added that the trade is in the best interests of both Darnold and the Jets.

Statement from Jets’ GM Joe Douglas: pic.twitter.com/7TreFpVc33 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2021

It’s not often that a team goes out of its way to praise a player like this after they’ve traded him. It’s quite clear that the Jets wanted Darnold to succeed, but landing the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft made their ultimate decision pretty easy.

Darnold is on his way to a new team that should be able to surround him with more talent than the Jets ever did.