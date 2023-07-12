 Skip to main content
AFC team selected for HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

July 12, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Roger Goodell at the podium

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with the media. Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fans are going to get a behind-the-scenes look at Aaron Rodgers’ first offseason with his new team.

As many expected, the New York Jets have been selected as the subject for the 2023 edition of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the news will become official on Wednesday.

The Jets had made it no secret that they would have preferred not to be on “Hard Knocks,” but the selection is not a surprise. They were one of the eligible teams, and their blockbuster acquisition of Rodgers is arguably the most compelling storyline of the NFL offseason.

The NFL tries to avoid forcing teams to appear on “Hard Knocks,” but there are rarely ever volunteers. The league chose a great subject for the show last year, so the Jets will have big shoes to fill — even if they don’t care to fill them.

