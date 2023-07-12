AFC team selected for HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

NFL fans are going to get a behind-the-scenes look at Aaron Rodgers’ first offseason with his new team.

As many expected, the New York Jets have been selected as the subject for the 2023 edition of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the news will become official on Wednesday.

NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. pic.twitter.com/v9A7Pb9GP2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023

The Jets had made it no secret that they would have preferred not to be on “Hard Knocks,” but the selection is not a surprise. They were one of the eligible teams, and their blockbuster acquisition of Rodgers is arguably the most compelling storyline of the NFL offseason.

The NFL tries to avoid forcing teams to appear on “Hard Knocks,” but there are rarely ever volunteers. The league chose a great subject for the show last year, so the Jets will have big shoes to fill — even if they don’t care to fill them.