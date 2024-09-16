Jets star reveals he was drug-tested after big game

The NFL’s random drug testing has struck again.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall enjoyed a productive afternoon on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. In a 24-17 win for New York, Hall produced 114 yards from scrimmage (62 rushing yards and 52 receiving yards). Hall also had an impressive touchdown grab in the third quarter, going airborne over a Titans defender to haul in the deep ball from Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On Monday, Hall revealed that he was drug-tested after his big game.

“Caught a touchdown and got that drug test text this morning,” Hall wrote, along with several laughing emojis.

The 23-year-old Hall, the Jets’ leading rusher as well as their third-leading receiver, has had a really nice start to the 2024 season. He also rushed for a touchdown in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers as part of a 93-yard effort from scrimmage.

As for the drug test from the NFL, it might not even be entirely related to Hall’s performance on the field. During the offseason, Hall had predicted that he would be drug-tested soon due to his improved physique.