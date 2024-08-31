Jets RB thinks he is going to get drug tested soon

New York Jets running back Breece Hall thinks that a drug test may be incoming.

A Jets fan posted a photo on X Thursday that showed Hall looking extra muscular.

“When did Breece turn into the Hulk?” the fan asked rhetorically.

When did Breece turn into the Hulk? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AilLwuwh30 — J. Gray (@JGrayJets) August 29, 2024

Hall saw the post and added his own comment about how that post — and photo — were about to get him in trouble.

“Drug test coming,” he joked in response.

Hall is listed on the Jets’ website as being 5-foot-11 and 217 pounds. He certainly looked pretty ripped in that photo. Maybe he should be on the lookout for a “random” drug test from the league.

The 23-year-old running back had 994 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns last season, plus 76 catches for 591 yards and 4 touchdowns receiving. He should have a big role for the Jets this season.