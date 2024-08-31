 Skip to main content
Jets RB thinks he is going to get drug tested soon

August 30, 2024
by Larry Brown
Breece Hall talks with the media

Running back Breece Hall answers questions after practice on July 30, 2022. Photo Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Jets running back Breece Hall thinks that a drug test may be incoming.

A Jets fan posted a photo on X Thursday that showed Hall looking extra muscular.

“When did Breece turn into the Hulk?” the fan asked rhetorically.

Hall saw the post and added his own comment about how that post — and photo — were about to get him in trouble.

“Drug test coming,” he joked in response.

Hall is listed on the Jets’ website as being 5-foot-11 and 217 pounds. He certainly looked pretty ripped in that photo. Maybe he should be on the lookout for a “random” drug test from the league.

The 23-year-old running back had 994 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns last season, plus 76 catches for 591 yards and 4 touchdowns receiving. He should have a big role for the Jets this season.

Breece Hall
