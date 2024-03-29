 Skip to main content
Jets acquire All-Pro defensive player in trade with Eagles

March 29, 2024
by Larry Brown
New York Jets helmets

The New York Jets have made yet another big addition this offseason.

The Jets on Friday agreed to a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for Haason Reddick. The Jets are sending a conditional 2026 draft pick to the Eagles as part of the deal. The deal is for a third-round pick that could become a second-round pick if Reddick meets playing time (67.5 percent) targets or has at least 10 sacks next season.

Reddick is entering the final year of his current contract and does not have an extension in place with the Jets, meaning they are taking somewhat of a risk by acquiring the defensive star. However, the Jets would likely receive a compensatory pick if Reddick were to leave in free agency after the season.

Reddick, 29, was the No. 13 overall pick by the Cardinals in 2017. He was signed by the Eagles prior to the 2022 season and had success with Philly. Reddick recorded 27 sacks in 34 games over the last two seasons. He made the Pro Bowl both years.

Reddick has had double-digit sack totals in each of the last four seasons, making it seem reasonable that he could eventually cost the Jets a second-round pick.

