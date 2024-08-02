Jets working out 5-time Pro Bowl receiver

The New York Jets may be adding some more firepower for Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports this week that veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry was among the names who worked out for the Jets this week. Landry, 31, is attempting an NFL comeback after sitting out the entire 2023 season due to an ankle injury.

A five-time Pro Bowler with three career seasons of 1,000 yards receiving, Landry has played for the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints during his NFL career. He also led the NFL in receptions during the 2017 season with 112.

But Landry’s production steadily tailed off in more recent years, and he last logged 25 catches for 272 yards and just one touchdown in five games for New Orleans in 2022 before landing on season-ending injured reserve.

It is unclear if Landry will be able to land a contract from the Jets, who just signed fellow wideout Isaiah Winstead from the same batch of workouts this week. But he did once seem to have a fan in Rodgers and will likely continue on his quest to get another shot in the NFL regardless.