Jets finally make unsurprising decision about Zach Wilson

The New York Jets finally made what many will see as an overdue decision regarding quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson was benched late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Backup Tim Boyle replaced Wilson with the team behind 29-6.

QB change: The #Jets have benched Zach Wilson in a 29-6 game. Tim Boyle is in at QB. pic.twitter.com/FRuGeldlPL — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2023

Coach Robert Saleh has been remarkably loyal to Wilson even though the quarterback has been poor all season. As recently as last week, the coach contended that his quarterback was playing fairly well. On Sunday, however, there was no defending his showing, as Wilson was just 7-of-15 for 81 yards with one touchdown and one interception at the time of his benching.

It remains to be seen whether Saleh tries to go back to Wilson next week or if this is a sign of a permanent change. Either way, it is hard to see how the Jets remain in playoff contention for another month, even if the best-case scenario regarding Aaron Rodgers does come to pass.