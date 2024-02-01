Jim Harbaugh sets big goal for Chargers

New Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is aiming high in his return to the NFL.

Harbaugh gave a typically colorful press conference in his introduction on Thursday in which he discussed his plans for the Chargers and his motivation for taking the job. In one particularly notable quote, the new coach set a particularly ambitious goal for his tenure, pledging to pursue “multiple” Super Bowl titles.

“One thing I know is Los Angeles respects talent, effort, and winning,” Harbaugh told reporters. “And it needs to be multiple. Multiple championships. We’re gonna be humble, hungry. But that’s our goal.”

There is nothing wrong with Harbaugh’s ambition, but he is one of the few coaches who would be willing to say this out loud. Of course, he is also one of the few coaches who can point to a past record of NFL success, though he has yet to coach a team to a Super Bowl win.

Harbaugh has made it no secret that getting his hands on the Lombardi Trophy is the biggest reason he left a good situation at Michigan to return to the NFL. It is no surprise that he would be willing to be so public and bold with his goals.