Report: Jim Harbaugh could have interest in 2 NFL jobs

Jim Harbaugh’s troubles at Michigan have sparked new speculation about a potential return to the NFL, and two teams have been named as potential landing spots.

NFL teams are expected to have interest in Harbaugh, according to Mike Jones of The Athletic. If the Michigan coach did decide on a return to the NFL, the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders are believed to be the two teams that would most appeal to him.

Harbaugh is frequently linked to the Raiders whenever that job is available, and this time is no different. He also has ties to the Bears, having spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with Chicago.

Harbaugh’s mounting issues include a Big Ten suspension amid the team’s alleged sign-stealing operation, though no evidence has directly linked the head coach to the scheme. Still, that has raised a lot of questions about whether Harbaugh might seek a return to the NFL, though that might not be a guaranteed safe haven from his disciplinary issues at Michigan.