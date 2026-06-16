Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, ,

Jim Harbaugh hints at huge role for Mike McDaniel

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jim Harbaugh being introduced by the Chargers
Feb 1, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at an introductory press conference at YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We are getting an idea of why Mike McDaniel was so eager to become the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator after the Miami Dolphins fired him earlier this year.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that he will be deferring to McDaniel on offensive matters all season, and suggested he will take no real role in that unit. Harbaugh even went as far as to call McDaniel “our leader.”

McDaniel is well-regarded as an offensive mind around the NFL, but not every coach would give him this sort of autonomy. Harbaugh’s willingness to do so may well have been a factor in his decision to take the Chargers job despite several others being available to him.

By all accounts, McDaniel is something like an associate head coach for the Chargers, as he injected himself into their offseason planning as well. Harbaugh has even rubbed off on him in some ways as well.

So far, the relationship between Harbaugh and McDaniel seems to be an excellent one. If things stay that way, the Chargers could be tough to stop in 2026.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App