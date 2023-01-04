Report reveals most likely outcome of Jim Harbaugh NFL rumors

Jim Harbaugh continues to be linked to NFL positions, but a new report revealed what is viewed within the NFL as the most likely outcome to this latest courtship.

Agents and executives around the NFL believe it is still most likely that Harbaugh remains at Michigan, according to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. One agent suggested that if Harbaugh lands with any NFL team, it is likely to be the Indianapolis Colts, as owner Jim Irsay might give Harbaugh the control he would desire at the NFL level.

Harbaugh is clearly interested enough to talk, as he has spoken directly to one owner about a potential head coaching position. Other reports have even suggested that Harbaugh is likely to take an opportunity if it is offered to him, but the Michigan coach would presumably be picky about where he goes.

Harbaugh has a good thing going at Michigan. He has taken the team to the College Football Playoff two years in a row. It does not make a lot of sense for him to leave that behind unless he gets an ideal situation, which probably informs the thinking that he might be most likely to stay.