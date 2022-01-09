Jim Harbaugh a realistic possibility for 1 NFL team?

The idea of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan after his best season with the program sounds farfetched to some, but the rumors are not going away. While there are likely several NFL teams that would have interest in Harbaugh, one may be worth keeping an eye on.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, there is buzz building within NFL circles that the Las Vegas Raiders could land Harbaugh. As Florio puts it, there is a belief that Raiders owner Mark Davis “wants, and will get” Harbaugh.

The Raiders are still fighting for a playoff spot. They can punch their ticket to the postseason with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. If they make it, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia would have a better chance of keeping the job. Davis is said to be impressed with Bisaccia, but would he prefer him over Harbaugh? Probably not.

Harbaugh began his coaching career as a quarterbacks coach with the Raiders in 2002, so he has ties to the organization. Las Vegas also has an established starting QB in Derek Carr, which could appeal to Harbaugh.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014 before being forced out over issues with the team’s front office. He took the team to the NFC Championship Game three straight years and Super Bowl in 2012. He has a rare resume that includes success at both the NFL and college levels.

If Harbaugh does shock the college football world and leave Michigan, the Raiders and at least one other team will likely pursue him.

Photo: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches warmups before a game against Northern Illinois at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021