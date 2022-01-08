Report: 2 NFL teams could pursue Jim Harbaugh as head coach

Jim Harbaugh is once again being linked to an NFL return, and a new report names two teams that could have serious interest in the Michigan coach.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins could both make a run at Harbaugh, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Harbaugh has ties to the Raiders organization and is well-liked by owner Mark Davis, though Davis is also pleased with the job interim coach Rich Bisaccia has done this season. Regardless, the chance to lure Harbaugh could prove tempting to Davis if it is plausible.

The Miami Dolphins may also have interest in Harbaugh. That is largely driven by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, a Michigan alumnus and longtime fan of Harbaugh. Miami’s interest in Harbaugh is serious enough that his name was brought up earlier in the season when the organization considered a midseason coaching change. If Brian Flores is not retained, it makes sense that the Dolphins could look that way again.

What we don’t know right now is whether Harbaugh would be interested in an NFL opportunity. He just led Michigan to the College Football Playoff after beating Ohio State, the two most notable accomplishments of his Wolverines tenure to date. On one hand, he may want to stay and build on that momentum. On the other, his stock is high right now, and one recruit’s father has claimed that the NFL is still lingering on Harbaugh’s mind.

Harbaugh is appealing because of his track record of success, having taken the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in his first NFL head coaching stint. If a team wants him badly enough, it’s possible his head could be turned, though it’s probably still unlikely.

Photo: Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports