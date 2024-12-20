Jim Harbaugh hit the smelling salts on the sidelines

Jim Harbaugh was not messing around on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Chargers head coach was shown on TV taking some smelling salts on the sideline as his team was facing the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Harbaugh was hitting the smelling salts late in the game with his team up 34-27 and Denver in possession for a 2nd-and-13 at the 2-minute warning.

Dude was absolutely dialed pic.twitter.com/6C4ZLNo0pd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 20, 2024

Yep, Harbaugh was locked in.

Does this surprise anyone? It shouldn’t. Harbaugh is the same coach who puts on cleats for practice and wears gloves to catch and throw with his quarterback in warmups before games. Why wouldn’t he also do what’s necessary to stay alert?

The Chargers held on for a 34-27 victory to break a 2-game losing streak and make both them and the Broncos 9-6. The Chargers have road games against the Patriots and Raiders to close out the season and have a strong path to finishing 11-6 in Harbaugh’s first season on the job.