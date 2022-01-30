Jim Harbaugh’s coordinators if he leaves for NFL reportedly revealed

Jim Harbaugh seems to be giving legitimate consideration to leaving Michigan, and he may already have an idea of what his coaching staff would look like if he returns to the NFL.

If Harbaugh takes an NFL head coaching job, there is a belief that he could reunite with two of his former assistants. Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is the favorite to be Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator, while Houston Texans passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton would be a logical choice to run the offense.

Fangio was the defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers while Harbaugh was the team’s head coach from 2011-2014. Hamilton worked under Harbaugh at Stanford prior to Harbaugh taking the Niners job.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been viewed as the favorite to hire Harbaugh if the coach leaves Michigan. However, at least one other team has entered the mix.

Harbaugh just led the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff and is coming off his best season at Michigan. Many have questioned why he would leave Ann Arbor after finally turning the corner, but he reportedly has one goal in mind.

Photo: Aug 31, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports