Jim Harbaugh visited arrested Chargers player in jail

Jim Harbaugh looks on at practice
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during organized team activities at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh continues to go above and beyond for his players, even the ones facing legal trouble.

Harbaugh revealed that he visited Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman on Sunday at the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station. He said Perryman is in “good spirits” and working through the legal issues surrounding his arrest on a weapons charge.

Perryman is still being held by law enforcement after being found to be in possession of assault weapons during a traffic stop. The veteran linebacker is facing a court date on Tuesday. Harbaugh, at the very least, sounds optimistic that the situation will be sorted out.

Perryman is entering his 11th NFL season. He is in his second stint with the Chargers, who drafted him in the second round out of Miami in 2015. Perryman spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chargers before departing as a free agent ahead of the 2021 season.

Harbaugh remains a walking meme, but his players no doubt appreciate him sticking up for them, even in situations like these.

.
