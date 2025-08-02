Chargers LB Denzel Perryman arrested on weapon charge

Los Angeles Chargers veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman was arrested on Friday on a weapons-related charge.

According to a report from TMZ, Perryman was arrested during a traffic stop in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday. Perryman was pulled over by South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station officers while the 32-year-old was on his way to the gun range, and he had multiple firearms in his car.

Police searched Perryman’s car and found two assault rifles and three handguns in his trunk. The rifles were allegedly non-compliant with California state laws, which led to Perryman being booked on a charge of possession of an assault weapon.

Perryman was still in jail as of Saturday morning, with a court date set for Tuesday.

Perryman is entering his 11th NFL season. He is in his second stint with the Chargers, who drafted him in the second round out of Miami in 2015. Perryman spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chargers before departing as a free agent ahead of the 2021 season.

After signing a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers in March 2021, Perryman was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders months later in August. He had a career-high 154 tackles that season and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Perryman played for the Raiders for two seasons before spending one year with the Houston Texans and then returning to the Chargers in 2024. He was suspended during his lone season in Houston for violating player safety rules.