Jim Harbaugh makes major announcement about his future

The rumors of Jim Harbaugh returning to the NFL can once again be put to rest.

University of Michigan president Santa Ono announced on Monday that Harbaugh has committed to coaching the Wolverines next season.

I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/3LJzsv4zN9 — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) January 16, 2023

“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono said in a statement. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”

Harbaugh then confirmed the news with a statement of his own:

Harbaugh essentially followed the exact same path as a year ago. He had a formal interview with the Denver Broncos, and a report over the weekend claimed there was strong mutual interest between the two sides. It is unclear if Harbaugh had a change of heart of if the Broncos informed him they were planning to go in another direction. The latter is what happened last offseason, when Harbaugh admitted he would have taken a different NFL job if it were offered.

There is also a possibility that Harbaugh was seeking another raise from Michigan. However, both Harbaugh and Michigan’s football program are under NCAA investigation for violations that could result in the coach being suspended.

Harbaugh assured Michigan last year that he was done flirting with NFL teams, but that obviously was not true. Either way, the Wolverines get to keep their coach for at least another year.