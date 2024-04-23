Jim Irsay addresses claim that he had overdose

Jim Irsay has been battling some health issues over the past several months, but the Indianapolis Colts owner insists a drug overdose did not play a role in any of them.

Irsay was noticeably absent from the public eye toward the end of the 2023 season. The Colts announced in January that the 64-year-old had been receiving treatment for a severe respiratory illness. Days later, a report from TMZ claimed Irsay was found unresponsive in his home on Dec. 8. A police report classified the incident as and “overdose” and “overdose/poisoning.”

In an interview with Mike Chappell of FOX59 on Monday, Irsay said he did not overdose in December. He said he had been “treating a leg injury” at the time that developed into a serious hematoma. Irsay expressed disappointment in police for classifying the situation as an overdose without having more information.

“It wasn’t an overdose,” Irsay said. “I don’t know why when you have your name in the paper in the past, people throw that out there quickly. I don’t pay attention to it all that much, but I don’t think it’s fair.

“It’s unfortunate because they really don’t have the information in that speed of time when you’re checking (someone) into the hospital and it’s an overdose or it’s this or that. It wasn’t an overdose. The bottom line was the leg needed to be taken care of immediately.”

Irsay added that he has had 27 surgeries over the past eight years but said “no one ever wants to talk about that” because of his history with addiction. He said he underwent major surgery after the December incident to address a back/leg issue and has been “home for quite a while” but in close contact with Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

Irsay has been open about it his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction on numerous occasions. He told Andrea Kremer of HBO’s “Real Sports” last year that he has been to rehab “at least 15 times” and once overdosed while trying to detox himself. Irsay said a doctor told him he is lucky to be alive.

Irsay took over day-to-day operations with the Colts in 1995 when his father, Robert Irsay, suffered a stroke. Robert died two years later, and Jim took over ownership at age 37.

The Colts finished 9-8 last season and fell short of the playoffs.