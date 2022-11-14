Jim Irsay sends message to critics after Colts’ surprise win

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is certainly feeling vindicated after his team managed a surprising victory Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Irsay has been criticized in many quarters for naming Jeff Saturday as his interim head coach despite Saturday having never coached above the high school level. For at least one game, that did not matter, as Saturday won his interim debut 25-20 over the Raiders.

On Monday, Irsay sent a tweet that was a pretty clear message directed at the skeptics, as well as those who thought Saturday’s appointment was evidence of a tanking scheme.

All you critics…you criticize all of us in the NFL for losing…When we make moves to Win… you act so righteous! “Who You Crappin’..”. Just Win,Baby!!🏈✌️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 14, 2022

Irsay has firmly denied the tanking accusations, though he would do that no matter what his intent is. He certainly thinks he made a winning move and isn’t afraid to say as much.

Despite the skeptics, Saturday definitely has his believers. Irsay is clearly one of them, and is not shy about saying so after a win.