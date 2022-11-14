 Skip to main content
Jim Irsay sends message to critics after Colts’ surprise win

November 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jim Irsay looking ahead.

Aug 7, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Edgerrin James, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class (right) poses with his presenter Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Ron Schwane/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is certainly feeling vindicated after his team managed a surprising victory Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Irsay has been criticized in many quarters for naming Jeff Saturday as his interim head coach despite Saturday having never coached above the high school level. For at least one game, that did not matter, as Saturday won his interim debut 25-20 over the Raiders.

On Monday, Irsay sent a tweet that was a pretty clear message directed at the skeptics, as well as those who thought Saturday’s appointment was evidence of a tanking scheme.

Irsay has firmly denied the tanking accusations, though he would do that no matter what his intent is. He certainly thinks he made a winning move and isn’t afraid to say as much.

Despite the skeptics, Saturday definitely has his believers. Irsay is clearly one of them, and is not shy about saying so after a win.

