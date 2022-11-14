Edgerrin James shares interesting tweet about Jeff Saturday

Last week, everyone was bashing the Indianapolis Colts for making Jeff Saturday their interim head coach. On Sunday, Saturday became 1-0 after the Colts beat the Raiders in Las Vegas 25-20.

While it may be too early for people to start retracting all their criticism, there is someone who seems to really be backing Saturday: Edgerrin James.

James was teammates with Saturday on the Colts from 1999-2005. He was in attendance for Saturday’s debut as interim head coach. James shared a photo on Twitter after the game of him with Saturday and Reggie Wayne, who is another former Colts star and in his first year as the team’s wide receivers coach.

James’ caption for the photo was very interesting.

Jeff Saturday with the W….. go @colts

This is America… FYI:

5 presidents had never been elected to public office before becoming president: Zachary Taylor, Ulysses S. Grant, Herbert Hoover, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/L8pK0DMFr0 — Edgerrin James (@EdgerrinJames) November 14, 2022

“Jeff Saturday with the W….. go @colts

“This is America…

“FYI:

“5 presidents had never been elected to public office before becoming president: Zachary Taylor, Ulysses S. Grant, Herbert Hoover, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Donald Trump,” James wrote.

What’s his point? Just because Saturday did not have experience as a coach at the college or NFL level prior to becoming an NFL head coach doesn’t mean he can’t be successful in the role.

Saturday didn’t have many believers prior to Week 10. He may have a few now, and he certainly has one in James.