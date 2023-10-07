 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 7, 2023

Jim Irsay offers noteworthy comment on Jonathan Taylor deal

October 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Jim Irsay at Colts practice

Sep 8, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts signed running back Jonathan Taylor to an unexpected contract extension on Saturday, and owner Jim Irsay was quick to comment once the deal became official.

In a statement on X, Irsay said Taylor is a “SPECIAL player” and added that the star running back “deserves this deal.”

Irsay’s message was a bit different in July, when he essentially accused agents of acting in bad faith when running backs were upset over the state of the market. That quote certainly did not help the relationship between Taylor and the Colts and helped prompt the running back’s trade demand, which Irsay was never inclined to accommodate.

Ultimately, both sides took some time to think about things and came to a deal that should make everyone involved happy. Irsay is right that Taylor’s contributions to the Colts have certainly justified this kind of outlay.

Article Tags

Jim IrsayJonathan Taylor
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus