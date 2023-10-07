Jim Irsay offers noteworthy comment on Jonathan Taylor deal

The Indianapolis Colts signed running back Jonathan Taylor to an unexpected contract extension on Saturday, and owner Jim Irsay was quick to comment once the deal became official.

In a statement on X, Irsay said Taylor is a “SPECIAL player” and added that the star running back “deserves this deal.”

We have extended Jonathan! He's a SPECIAL player and this extension is important knowing the impact he’ll make as our team develops under Shane. I have no doubt he’ll continue to create highlight plays and memories for our fans. He deserves this deal and I’m happy for him.💪 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 7, 2023

Irsay’s message was a bit different in July, when he essentially accused agents of acting in bad faith when running backs were upset over the state of the market. That quote certainly did not help the relationship between Taylor and the Colts and helped prompt the running back’s trade demand, which Irsay was never inclined to accommodate.

Ultimately, both sides took some time to think about things and came to a deal that should make everyone involved happy. Irsay is right that Taylor’s contributions to the Colts have certainly justified this kind of outlay.